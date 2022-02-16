Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.25 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 2,780.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,562 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Dolby Laboratories worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 8.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $160,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,576,511 in the last three months. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

DLB stock opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.23 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

