Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Ambarella worth $6,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ambarella by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Ambarella by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ambarella by 40.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,497,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,514,000 after buying an additional 122,339 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $148.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.52 and its 200 day moving average is $158.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -178.82 and a beta of 1.30. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $541,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ambarella from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ambarella from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.20.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

