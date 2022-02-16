Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $6,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $18,207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Entegris by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Entegris by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Entegris by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,573,000 after purchasing an additional 84,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Shares of ENTG opened at $134.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day moving average is $131.73. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total value of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.