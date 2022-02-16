Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,041 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $6,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Amundi purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $54,732,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 134.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,417,000 after acquiring an additional 178,155 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,086,000 after acquiring an additional 163,354 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 6,585.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after acquiring an additional 115,906 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 160.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,198,000 after acquiring an additional 85,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.87.

NYSE:MOH opened at $319.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.22 and a fifty-two week high of $328.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.20.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.