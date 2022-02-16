Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 234,448 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 234,448 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $22.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

