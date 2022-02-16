Cumulus Media (CMLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is scheduled to issue its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $227.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.60 and a beta of 1.98.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.
Cumulus Media Company Profile
Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.
