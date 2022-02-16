Cumulus Media (CMLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) is scheduled to issue its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $227.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.60 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 399.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,064 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 12.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.