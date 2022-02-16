Curio (CUR) Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last seven days, Curio has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Curio coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio has a total market capitalization of $295,812.81 and approximately $5.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Curio Coin Profile

CUR is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,893,318 coins. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com . The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CurioInvest is an online investment platform that enables investors of all income levels to invest in high-value assets.CurioInvest is using blockchain to disrupt the industry, enabling smaller investors to benefit from the collectable car market. It is also an ideal opportunity for crypto investors to diversify their exposure by investing in tokens backed by a tangible asset. Main functions: Buying CurioInvest voting token for its Aragon DAO – the CURV token. This DAO discusses the proposals with the community. It also runs CURV-holdes events to encourage users to hold CURV and receive CGT awards for this.Also, Aragon DAO allows users to reward the development team through a CUR-tap (from the main pool of CURs that users paid for CURV upon purchase).As the company's projects grow, the CUR token will be used for exchange for CGT at Curio Parachain in the Polkadot ecosystem.The CGT token has now been released and will be used in the future as a governance token (voting to improve and grow the protocol) in the Curio StableCoin Protocol. The protocol assumes another token – Curio StableCoin (CSC). While we have launched the protocol on the testnet, it will soon be launched on the mainnet. After launching the protocol in the mainnet, CurioInvest will deal with the listing of CSCs on exchanges and also in coin trackers. Governance functions of the CGT token will become available after the launch of the protocol in the mainnet.To summarize the description of the two coins: the CUR token is used as a utility token with different functions (which it already has and future use cases)the CGT token is used as a governance token in the Curio StableCoin Protocol and is an integral part of it. Its function is to vote for improvements to the Curio StableCoin protocol.”

Curio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

