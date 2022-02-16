CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CVRx stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 59,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,629. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96. CVRx has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 20.42 and a quick ratio of 20.03.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVRx by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CVRx by 901.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

