CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.65. The stock had a trading volume of 99,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,869,467. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.99. CVS Health has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $136.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.82.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVS Health stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 71.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

