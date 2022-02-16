Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cypress Environmental Partners stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,213. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.05. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $3.59.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5,487.48%. The company had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

