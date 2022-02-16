DA Davidson Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for ITT in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.65.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

NYSE:ITT opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 52-week low of $76.43 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ITT by 262.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth $25,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in ITT by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 49,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the second quarter worth $14,883,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.43%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

