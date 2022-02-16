Dana (DAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dana (NYSE:DAN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Dana to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAN. Barclays cut their price target on Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

