DAOstack (GEN) Market Cap Tops $1.81 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $131,053.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,029.84 or 0.99986719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00064426 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00020227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.54 or 0.00389545 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.