Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.45.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 374.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 38,410 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 179.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $147.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $126.40 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.44. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

