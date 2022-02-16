Dash (DASH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $142.95 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, Dash has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $142.95 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $107.23 or 0.00245779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00014874 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005401 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000858 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00019370 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,581,348 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.