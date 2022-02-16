Databroker 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,072.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $1,072.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Databroker has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00038991 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00105892 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

DTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

