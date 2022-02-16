Datto (NYSE:MSP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Datto (NYSE:MSP) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of MSP opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. Datto has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 116.68, a PEG ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,561,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $95,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 158,813 shares of company stock worth $4,079,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Datto during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datto during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Datto by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

