DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Sells $79,548.00 in Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of DVA stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.90. The company had a trading volume of 859,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,192,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
