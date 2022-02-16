DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Sells $79,548.00 in Stock

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DVA stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.90. The company had a trading volume of 859,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,192,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

