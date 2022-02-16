Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $646.17 Million

Brokerages expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to report $646.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $644.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $649.00 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $561.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.99 earnings per share.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 134.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 212.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,046,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 67.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after buying an additional 19,895 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DECK opened at $313.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $289.23 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.41.

Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

