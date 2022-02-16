DEEPSPACE Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $317,077.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00045108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.65 or 0.07121159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,079.74 or 0.99915177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00053008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DEEPSPACE Profile

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

