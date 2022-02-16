Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:VFL opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.74. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $14.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.11% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.