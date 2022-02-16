Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years.
NYSE:VFL opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.74. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $14.50.
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.