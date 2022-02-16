Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.68, but opened at $15.85. Denny’s shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 7,677 shares.
The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DENN. Benchmark began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.
The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61.
Denny’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:DENN)
Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.
