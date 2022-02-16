Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.68, but opened at $15.85. Denny’s shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 7,677 shares.

The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DENN. Benchmark began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Denny’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 60,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

