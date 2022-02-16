Dentacoin Market Cap Hits $7.78 Million (DCN)

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. Dentacoin has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $310,431.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dentacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00038254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00105759 BTC.

About Dentacoin

DCN is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 coins and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 coins. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com . The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin is the first Blockchain concept designed for the Global Dental Industry. The Dentacoin ERC20 token is configured to be used globally by all individuals. “

