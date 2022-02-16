Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($44.66) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($40.34) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($40.34) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uniper has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.38 ($41.34).

UN01 opened at €38.94 ($44.25) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.71. Uniper has a twelve month low of €28.78 ($32.70) and a twelve month high of €42.45 ($48.24).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

