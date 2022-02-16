Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%.

NYSE DVN opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus raised their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 292.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,553 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 45,853 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 71,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

