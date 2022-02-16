DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Shares Acquired by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in DHC Acquisition were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $485,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $7,937,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $5,820,000.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

DHCA stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA).

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.