Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $34,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Diageo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Diageo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,244 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Diageo by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after acquiring an additional 149,761 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Diageo by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after acquiring an additional 149,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Diageo by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,304,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO traded down $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $197.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.38 and a 200 day moving average of $202.28. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $156.66 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

