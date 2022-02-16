Digihost Technology (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 403,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 358,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23.
Digihost Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSSHF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digihost Technology (HSSHF)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Receive News & Ratings for Digihost Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digihost Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.