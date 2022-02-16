Digihost Technology (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Digihost Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSSHF) dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 403,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 358,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23.

Digihost Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSSHF)

Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

