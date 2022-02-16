Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $6.87 Per Share

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.87 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.19.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.46.

NYSE:DLR opened at $136.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after buying an additional 1,248,863 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,536,034,000 after acquiring an additional 666,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,538,000 after acquiring an additional 274,575 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,182,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,261,000 after acquiring an additional 207,116 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

