Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Down to $49.13

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.13, but opened at $47.60. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 7,440 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.98 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 72.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,707,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,911 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Digital Turbine by 240.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,329,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,807,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,504 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Digital Turbine by 13.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,169,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,164,000 after purchasing an additional 249,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 36,607 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

