DigitalBits (XDB) Market Cap Reaches $325.42 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $325.42 million and $1.86 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.27 or 0.00245963 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005395 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00018835 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

