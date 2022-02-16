Digitalcoin Hits Market Cap of $219,923.39 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $219,923.39 and $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,043.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.05 or 0.07138516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.76 or 0.00294619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.79 or 0.00766937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013329 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00074561 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.75 or 0.00410401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.47 or 0.00219031 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,410,218 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

