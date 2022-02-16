Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 115,730 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,589,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,730 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Teradata were worth $91,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Teradata by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 20.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,674,000 after acquiring an additional 79,265 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 24.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 15.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TDC shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $37.05 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

