Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 5,020 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 794,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $90,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 118.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $92.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day moving average is $109.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.38 and a twelve month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 31.00%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $3,922,870.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 205,333 shares of company stock worth $20,894,384 over the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

