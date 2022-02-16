Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 51,221 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,701,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,221 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $93,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,096,000 after purchasing an additional 127,108 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,028 shares during the period.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.12.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.