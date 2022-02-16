Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 891,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $96,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $121.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.92 and its 200 day moving average is $119.38. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.66 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.05). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

