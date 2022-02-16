Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 147,996 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 147,996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $92,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TD. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

Shares of TD stock opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $58.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

