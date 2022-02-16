Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 35,999 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $97,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,944,000 after purchasing an additional 587,345 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 47,249.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 449,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after purchasing an additional 448,869 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,621,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 276,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 186,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.85.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

ENSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

