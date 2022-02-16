Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,215 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $89,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 71.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

