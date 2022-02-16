Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.05 EPS

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $1.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of DDL stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. 383,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,343. Dingdong has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.
