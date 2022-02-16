Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Short Interest Update

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of DISCB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.00. 1,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,892. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.51. Discovery has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $150.72. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

