DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DV. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cannonball Research began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other DoubleVerify news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $482,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $830,408.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,344 shares of company stock worth $4,103,042. 5.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 970.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $48.42.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

