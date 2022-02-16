DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the January 15th total of 276,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

DRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in DRDGOLD by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 99,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,704 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DRDGOLD by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 224,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 75,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRD opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.