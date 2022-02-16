Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) is Lansing Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Lansing Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,672,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 702,225 shares during the period. Drive Shack makes up 4.4% of Lansing Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lansing Management LP owned approximately 2.90% of Drive Shack worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Drive Shack by 199.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,012 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 8.2% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 336,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 51.4% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 72,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 5.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,877,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,705,000 after buying an additional 247,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Drive Shack in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 50.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. 1,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,622. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. Drive Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of golf, competition, dining, and fun.

