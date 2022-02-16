DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,955 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $73,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 337.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,468,000 after purchasing an additional 783,519 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,772,000 after purchasing an additional 564,374 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 97.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,190,000 after purchasing an additional 546,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 438,318 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

NYSE:DTE opened at $116.31 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.40 and its 200-day moving average is $116.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

