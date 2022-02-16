DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

DTF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,136. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.00.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.