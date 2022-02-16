Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Upgraded at Bank of America

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $108.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

