Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on DLTH. StockNews.com raised shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

DLTH stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. 64,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,188. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.84. Duluth has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $20.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duluth by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

