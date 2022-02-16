Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dun & Bradstreet updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.130-$1.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.13-$1.20 EPS.

NYSE DNB traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $19.21. 34,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,143. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DNB. Barclays lowered Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,162,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,305,000 after buying an additional 274,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 20.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 77,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 88,449 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.