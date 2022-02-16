Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Shares Sold by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 2.45% of Dune Acquisition worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dune Acquisition by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the third quarter worth $101,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition in the second quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DUNE traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,712. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89. Dune Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.